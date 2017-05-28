× For What it’s Worth: Following golf, Rockies in first, hurry up and wait for the NBA

Fore

Is it just me, or do I need to rummage up my plaid pants and white belt? Because, I’ve got to admit that I didn’t have the faintest idea who Derek Fathauer, Kelly Kraft and JT Poston were…you either, huh? Turns out that they’re good enough golfers to lead after the opening round of the Colonial.

Has golf really fallen that much off my radar? Wasn’t I waggling along with Sergio on the way to his overdue Masters title? Don’t I faithfully stop on Caddyshack anytime I’m channel-surfing? Am I really lost without Tiger Woods to lead me? No, but I do find myself watching less golf than I used to.

Rock pile

The Rockies have won 10 of their last 14 games — they’re coming off one of their most successful road trips in the franchise’s history and they’ve still given up ground to Arizona, with three of the four best records in the National League in its West Division — it’s going to be a very competitive summer.

By the way, the D-Backs just embarked on their longest road trip of the season, so we’ll soon have a sense for their staying power.

As camps broke at the end of March, how many figured that two months later Colorado’s Antonio Senzatela would join Clayton Kershaw, Dallas Keuchel and Ervin Santana as baseball’s winningest pitchers? Frankly, how many chances would Senzatela have had to win if Jon Gray and Chad Bettis had been healthy?

Why the wait?

I’m not sure we need a week to build up to the start of the NBA Finals, then again, I know when I think basketball — I think about the month of June.

After a forgettable stream of pretenders over the last month and a half, we are left with the two teams everyone predicted for the Finals when the season started — and the two teams everyone should predict for next year’s Finals.

I’m good with the Warriors-Cavs rivalry — it’s the first time in NBA history that the same two teams have met in three straight championships. Just because the Finals were a predictable outcome, doesn’t take away from their potential to be memorable. The story lines are plentiful:

LeBron going after his 4 th ring and gaining even more cred in the argument of who’s the greatest of all time, but

ring and gaining even more cred in the argument of who’s the greatest of all time, but Mike Brown coaching the Warriors in place of the ailing Steve Kerr, against the team he first took to the Finals.

The potential vindication of Golden State’s Draymond Green, who’s been on his best behavior since he was suspended during last year’s Final, probably costing his team a second straight title.

History — these two teams reach the Finals with the fewest combined losses since the 16-team playoff was introduced 33 years ago. The winner, with two titles in the last three years, should be looked on as one of the great teams in NBA history.

Many argue that these two team’s dominance is bad for the NBA, but dynasties are remembered. The Celtics, Lakers and Bulls will always be discussed as the greatest the NBA had to offer, much like the Yankees in baseball, or the Packers, Cowboys, Steelers and 49ers in football. We don’t even have to identify their eras — we just celebrate their place in history.

Why we celebrate

Here’s hoping that you have a wonderful and safe Memorial Day, as we honor those who have provided the freedom we have to celebrate it.