Deputy among 8 killed in shooting spree in Mississippi; suspect in custody

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. — A sheriff’s deputy is among eight people killed in a shooting spree in Lincoln County, Mississippi.

Authorities from multiple agencies took Willie Cory Godbolt into custody in Brookhaven Sunday morning after shootings in three separate locations, according to the Clarion-Ledger, daily newspaper based in Jackson.

It started with a report of a domestic violence incident in the community of Bogue Chitto at about 11:30 p.m., the paper reported.

Investigators reportedly found four bodies inside the home — three females and Lincoln County Deputy William Durr, 36.

Later, the bodies of two juvenile males were reportedly found in Brookhaven. Then the bodies of a male and a female were found about four miles away.

The identities of the other victims have not been released.

Godbolt, 35, was taken into custody in Brookhaven.

As he was sitting on the ground, handcuffed, he allegedly confessed to reporter Therese Apel with the Clarion-Ledger.

According to the paper, Godbolt said he had gone to a residence in Bogue Chitto to talk about his children. At some point, neighbors called police and Deputy Durr responded.

“My pain wasn’t designed for him. He was just there,” the paper quoted Godbolt as saying about the deputy. “We was talking about me trying to take the children home … somebody called the officer … that’s what they do, they intervene. It cost him his life. I’m sorry.”

“Suicide by cop was my intention,” the paper quoted Godbolt as saying. “I ain’t fit to live. Not after what I’ve done.”

The paper quoted Gov. Phil Bryant as stating, “This is, to the memory of most involved, the largest crime spree in Lincoln County history.”