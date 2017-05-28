Citywide Ambulance shuts down, fires employees with no warning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Without warning 40 employees of Citywide Ambulance, a Denver area ambulance company, are out of a job.

Many say they are owed thousands of dollars in back pay and are getting no response trying to reach the company's owner.

Those employee got an unusual dispatch call Friday.

"Without notice we're shut down we had to strand patients at their appointments dialysis whatever they were at and told we could not return them everybody had to come back to base and we were terminated,” said dispatcher and senior EMT Andrew Bullock.

That included company locations in Loveland, Colorado Springs and Aurora totaling nearly 100 employees.

"We came in Friday hoping to get our paychecks and do our jobs as normal and we're told that we couldn't return here we couldn't get our patients we weren't going to get paid and for us for all of us it left a lot of us in tears," said EMT Emily Guzzo. "It's left us pretty barren I have two children and it's rent time and I'm three weeks shy on pay so it's going to be really hard right now."

A company attorney sent them a letter saying "through no fault of ownership" the company was forced to shut down because of money owed by Medicare and Medicaid.

"I can't imagine the people who were relying on this paycheck to pay their rent and you know support their children," said Emily Guzzo who was working her first EMT job at the company.

But employees gave us company paperwork which they say shows the company was receiving payments and should be in good financial shape.

"There's people that have gone two months without pay a lot of checks have been bounced we've really been put through the ringer trying to make this company a helpful asset to the community because we care," said senior EMT Seth Knop.

All of the employees told us they really want their patients to understand they had nothing to do with leaving their patients stranded

"We got into this field to help people and not just leave them stranded," Bullock told us.

“I was completely in shock there's absolutely no reason as to why we aren't going to finish our transports I mean we aren't like that we care about each other and we care about our patients," Knop added.

They say attempts to reach owner Steve Yushkevich have been blocked or rejected and the locks on the office doors have been changed.

“Out of the blue get blindsided and have it shut its doors and kick us to the curb so to speak mismanagement is the only thing I can think of where the funds went we're not sure,” Bullock said.

Problem Solvers tried repeatedly to reach both the owner and his attorney but got no response. The employees say they will take their case to the Labor Board and try to file for unemployment but say they desperately need help.