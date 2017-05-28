2 men in critical condition after shooting at house party in Denver

DENVER — Three men were shot at a home in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood overnight. Two of the victims are in critical condition, according to the Denver Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at a home in the 5500 block of North Sable Street, DPD confirmed. That’s just southwest of East 56th Avenue and Chambers Road.

The shooting appears to be the result of an argument at a house party, investigators stated.

One man was shot in the abdomen and is in critical condition. Police did not say where the other man in critical condition was hit, or how many times.

A third man was shot in the foot and is considered to be in good condition.

There have been no arrests and police said there is no information available about a possible suspect or suspects.