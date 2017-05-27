Young NASCAR driver promotes organ donation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- NASCAR driver Joey Gase is used to adjusting on the fly, but when his mother died suddenly in April 2011, it felt as if his life spun out of control.

His mother, Mary Jo, died of a brain aneurysm. What the family didn’t know: Mrs. Gase was an organ donor.

Her organs have directly saved or enhanced 66 lives.

In addition to his Xfinity Series Races, Joey Gase also proudly carries the “Donate Life” Sticker on his race car.

He travels the country hoping to not only raise the Checkered Flag, but to raise awareness about Organ, Eye & Tissue Donation.

In Colorado, Donor Alliance is proud to Joey Gase on its team!

