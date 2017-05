NEW YORK — A New York City police officer showed he knows a little something about shooting a basketball.

Great job with the 🏀 & #NYPDconnecting with the community Officer James @NYPD50Pct pic.twitter.com/lE47ECArGD — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 26, 2017

A camera was rolling when he was standing outside of a basketball court in the Bronx and asked for a ball.

Officer James of the 50th precinct called his shot. Then threw it up over a fence from the sidewalk. It went right in. Just like he said it would.

“We aren’t kidding when we say our officers have skills!” NYPD said when it posted the video on Twitter Friday.