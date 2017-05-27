× Tubing banned on St. Vrain River in Boulder County

LYONS, Colo. — The St. Vrain Creeks and River were closed to tubing in Boulder County Saturday for safety due to high, swift water. The St. Vrain River was flowing at 1,300 cubic feet per second (CFS).

The closure encompasses the North and South St. Vrain Creeks and the St. Vrain River from the western Boulder County line through the entire length of the county.

The closure includes the following watercraft:

Inner tubes

Single chamber rafts

Single chamber belly boats

“There is a specific exemption for kayaks and white water canoes, which are permitted; nonetheless, kayakers are strongly encouraged to exercise caution and wear personal protection equipment including a life jacket,” a press release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

Boulder County Emergency Services can initiate a closure when volume reaches 1,200 CFS.