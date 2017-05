FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A pickup truck hauling two trailers rolled over on northbound Interstate 25 Saturday night, shutting down one lane of traffic.

According to a tweet by the Colorado State Patrol, the rollover happened about one mile north of Harmony Road.

Pickup truck hauling 2 trailers rolled over on I25 1 mile north of Harmony. Right lane is closed for the vehicle recovery. Left lane is open pic.twitter.com/UqMdAM66yv — CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) May 28, 2017

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.