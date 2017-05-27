Toby, the popular PR dog at Loveland Ski Area, passes away

DENVER — Toby, the popular Bernese mountain dog at Loveland Ski Area, passed away Friday.

He was known as the PR dog for the ski area for the past three seasons.

“You touched so many hearts and your kindness made this world a better place,” Loveland’s Dustin Schaefer wrote on Facebook about Toby.

Besides helping promote Loveland, Toby was also a camp dog that helped kids with disabilities at the Rocky Mountain Village Easter Seals Camp.

Dustin also said Toby was seen on several nationally broadcast Denver Broncos games.

He shared the pictures of Toby in the slideshow above with us.