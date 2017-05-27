× Storms possible in metro Denver Saturday

DENVER — There is a lot going on outdoors this weekend, but rain will likely get in the way Saturday afternoon. There is a moderate chance of thunderstorms with rain, lightning and wind. The storms are possible mainly between noon and 6 p.m for Denver.

RELATED: Track the progress of the storms with Pinpoint Weather interactive radar

At least the severe weather chance is quite low. Temperatures will be near 60 for the metro area.

Plan on a rain/snow/storm chance in the mountains with highs in the 50s Saturday.

Sunday: Sunday will be a drier day, but not totally dry. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs will rebound to near 70.

Memorial Day: Just like Sunday, storms are possible but not likely and highs will be near 70.

Pinpoint Weather App: iPhone / Android