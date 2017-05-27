Memorial Day Run & March supports homeless veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- The Memorial Day Run & March invites civilians, veterans, and uniformed military personnel to challenge themselves in friendly competition, while helping feed homeless veterans.

The event Saturday morning featured a 5K and 10K run and walk, as well as a 30K march at Douglas County High School. Hundreds of people participated and they brought thousands of pounds of food to help homeless Veterans.

The march served as a qualifying 30K ruck march for uniformed members of the Army to earn the coveted Norwegian Foot March Medal. Civilians and veterans ran alongside our determined heroes while they carried 25 pounds in a rucksack along the course.

In our ongoing commitment to Serving Those Who Serve, FOX31 is honored to be a part of this year’s Memorial Day March to benefit the Colorado Veterans Project.

Jeremy Hubbard, Aristea Brady, Deborah Takahara and other members of the FOX31 team were there along with the Pinpoint Weather Beast to compete and support the event.

This is the third year that Colorado Veterans Project hosted the largest Ruck March in the state. This annual celebration raises $30,000 every year and collects thousands of pounds of food for local homeless veterans.