California Sun Dry Foods is voluntarily recalling its California Sun Dry Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto because some jars are not labeled correctly.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, some of the labels may fail to list milk and almonds, known allergens.

The recalled pesto was sold nationwide. The UPC code and best by date is listed below.

UPC : 7-38203-10911-3

: 7-38203-10911-3 PTP0567A USE BY 25FEB2019 is printed on the cap.

You can return the pesto for a full refund.