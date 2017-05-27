× Evacuated residents allowed to return home after shut-in of failed natural gas well near Peetz

LOGAN COUNTY, Colo. — People who were evacuated from their homes Thursday near Peetz in northeastern Colorado were allowed to return home Saturday afternoon.

Crews had to stop the flow of natural gas from an underground storage facility near the rural community. The well was successfully shut-in by 1 p.m. Saturday.

A safety device failed while contractors were working on a well.

People who lived near the East Cheyenne Gas Storage facility were told to leave their homes.

Officials at the facility said homeowners who were forced to evacuate would be reimbursed for their expenses.

Houston-based Midstream Energy Holdings LLC owns the storage facility.