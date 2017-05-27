× Coroner releases name of worker killed in oil tank fire near Mead

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The name of the worker who died in the oilfield-related explosion and fire near Mead this week was released Saturday.

The Weld County Coroner said Oscar Lopez Velasquez of Greeley was killed in the incident Thursday. He was 32 years old.

Three other workers were injured after the oil tank explosion, which happened just more than one month after a home explosion killed two people in the same general area.

The fire started about 3:15 p.m. at an Anadarko Petroleum oil tank battery near Colorado Highway 66 and Weld County Road 13 as workers were doing maintenance work, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office said.

Witnesses said first there was a fire, then the explosion. It sent smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.

The cause of the explosion was under investigation.