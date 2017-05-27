Colorado’s war heroes honored at Freedom Memorial

AURORA, Colo. — Hundreds of people attended a ceremony Saturday to honor heroes from Colorado who died fighting for their country.

The Colorado Freedom Memorial is a place where all Coloradans who were killed in action, 6,208 of them, will forever be remembered. The names of all of these heroes are written on the glass panels of the memorial.

“These heroes left the mountains of home to fight in places they’d never heard of, answering their nation’s call to duty. Almost half of the men and women honored on the Memorial never returned home, their remains lost at sea, never recovered behind enemy lines, or buried in far away places. For families that never had a cemetery to visit, the Colorado Freedom Memorial becomes a place of grief and of healing,” the memorial’s website says.

Soil from 8 foreign cemeteries where Colorado fallen lie brought to Colorado Freedom Memorial #kdvr pic.twitter.com/l6hKButkTq — David Young (@DaveYoungTV) May 27, 2017

This memorial is the idea of Rick Crandall. The conception, construction, and yearly celebration is a result of his efforts. You might recognize Crandall, or at least his voice. He’s a host on Crusin’ Oldies 1430 AM radio.

