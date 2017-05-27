Colorado’s food stamp users worry over possible cuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Over 476,000 Coloradans use the Food Stamp Program formally known as SNAP.

Each one of them has a reason to be concerned after President Donald Trump's Budget proposal this week.

The $192 billion dollar cut to SNAP would drastically decrease the current services the program provides.

At the state level, it is estimated lawmakers would have to find 1.3 billion dollars to fully fund the program, which by all accounts would be impossible without a drastic tax increase.

Already food banks, like Food Bank of the Rockies, are mobilizing supporters.

They have activated a button on their website to contact Congress.

Robin Dickenson, who was previously on the program says SNAP saved her life and kept her family from going hungry.

"For most of us that have been on SNAP or food stamps, it's was there for us when we went through a really crappy time," Dickenson said.

Dickenson was on the program following a series of strokes and she is now a practicing family physician.

As for the White House, Budget Director Mitch Mulvaney said this when he outlined the President's proposal.

"We are no longer going to measure success by the number of programs, or the number of people on those programs, but number of people we help get off of those programs," Mulvaney said.

Congress ultimately has final say with the budget and has already expressed doubts.