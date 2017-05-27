× Body recovered from Maroon Bells Wilderness

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A body was recovered from the Maroon Bells Wilderness Saturday after a hiker spotted a dead man just south of Crater Lake.

The call reporting the body was placed just after 7 a.m. when the hiker was on his way to climb the Bell Cord.

He spotted what appeared to be a dead body laying in the snow just off of the trail.

The hiker said he wasn’t comfortable approaching the body and he wasn’t able to confirm the man was dead.

Members of Mountain Rescue Aspen (MRA) were notified and able to send members into the field.

The MRA team found the man’s body just after 9:30 a.m. and confirmed he was dead.The man appeared to be in his early thirties and was hiking alone.

The man had several visible injuries to his head and leg, but the cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

Because the man was found dead and alone, Pitkin County Investigators were sent to the scene. Officials began to start recovery efforts around 1:30 p.m.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office once their investigations are complete.