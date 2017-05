× Abused, neglected dog finds forever home

DENVER — “Spartan” is one step closer to going to his Forever Home.

The Boxer, ill and relinquished by his owner a few months back, is making amazing progress, thanks to HoBo Care Boxer Rescue and veterinarians.

He has spent the past few weeks with a foster family and is getting ready to meet his new family.

Hobo Care Boxer Rescue is a non-profit group, based in Denver.