Woman believed to be on drugs wakes up 18 hours later to find 3-month-old son dead

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A Fort Collins woman who is believed to be on drugs has been arrested after she fell asleep with her 3-month-old son, then woke up and found him dead, police said.

28-year-old Mandi Woodall told Fort Collins police that she had taken a 2-hour nap, but police later determined that Woodall had been sleeping for 18 hours.

Police believe drugs were a factor in the incident.

Officers responded to Woodall’s home in the 1000 block of Garfield Street on Tuesday around 6 p.m.

Two other young children were also in the home while Woodall was sleeping, but said while they showed “signs of neglect,” both were uninjured.

Woodall was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Larimer County Jail.

She faces a felony charge of child abuse, knowingly or recklessly causing death, and two misdemeanor counts of knowing or reckless child abuse.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Jaclyn Shaklee at 970-416-2771 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.