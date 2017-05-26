Wheat Ridge bank robbed by masked suspect

Wheat Ridge Police are working with the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force to find an armed bank robber.

The Bank of the West location on 7575 West 44th Avenue was robbed at gunpoint around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, according to police.

The male suspect was wearing a grey hoodie and a mask at the time of the robbery.

Police said he drove off in a light-colored van.

If you know anything, call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).