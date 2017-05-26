Underground natural gas leak forces Logan County residents to evacuate

PEETZ, Colo. — Logan County first responders used an emergency notification call to evacuate about 25 homes within two miles of East Cheyenne Gas Storage because of a natural gas leak from a well on Friday.

The facility stores natural gas underground.

On Thursday, a safety device failed as contractors worked on the well used to get the gas in and out of the storage facility.

Crews are working to stop the gas that has been venting into the atmosphere, officials said.

Peetz has opened a shelter for evacuees at the community center and East Cheyenne Gas Storage officials said they will reimburse evacuated homeowners for their expenses.

There is no timetable for when the repairs will be finished or when people can return to their homes.