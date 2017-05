Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Only a few more weeks until the Denver Century Ride and we here at Channel 2 couldn't be more excited. Plus, it's Fitness Friday, which means there's still time to get ready for the ride! Joana was out front with Kim Welk, an Endurance Coach from Team W Coaching, to learn how to get ready for the big ride.

Don't forget the Denver Century Ride is Saturday, June 17 at the Northfield Stapleton Shops. You can register at KWGN.com/Community. Use the coupon code 2YourHealth for 20% off your entry fee.