Sunscreen That’s Fun for Kids

Today is National Don't Fry Day, tomorrow is National Sunscreen Day, and May is Melanoma Awareness Month. Eighty six percent of Melanomas can be attributed to exposure to UV rays from the sun, and on average, a person's risk for Melanoma doubles if he or she has more than five sunburns. Most kiddos get their lifetime sun exposure before the age of 18. According to the Sun Safety Alliance, kids heading outdoors for fun are exposed to the sun three times more than adults. But regular use of SPF 15 or higher sunscreen reduces the risk of developing melanoma by 50%! That's why two Fort Lauderdale moms came up with a fun way to keep kids' delicate skin protected: