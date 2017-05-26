Stranger saves life of woman with stem cell transplant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- This is a terrible statistic. Eighty percent of blood cancer patients in need of stem cell or bone marrow transplant are not able to get one, in part because they can't find a match.

But you can help change that and save a life by registering to be a donor. All it takes to get started is a simple cheek swab.

In the video, see the story of a woman from Parker whose life was saved thanks to a complete stranger.

Visit the Swab a Cheek, Save a Life website here.

Visit the Gift of Life marrow registry website for donor registration.