Several weapons taken in Jefferson County gun store smash-and-grab

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Two men are being sought after taking several weapons from a gun store early Friday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The burglary at Machine Gun Tours at 12550 W. Colfax Ave. happened just after 2:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s office does not know how many weapons were taken or how the suspects got into the store.

The men, believed to be white or Hispanic, fled in a dark-colored Jeep Liberty with unknown license plates, the sheriff’s office said.

One of the suspects was wearing a black hoodie, light-colored shirt, jeans and black gloves. The other suspect was wearing khaki pants, the sheriff’s office said.

It’s the second smash-and-grab at a gun store this week. On Wednesday, Triple J Armory in Littleton was hit for the third time in less than a year.