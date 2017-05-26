Rocky Mountain Brew Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Rocky Mountain Brew runs event this Saturday at Denver Beer Co. A social fun run followed by brews, food trucks, and "Beer Olympics" games! This event coincides with the Denver Beer Co's Maui Express release party, a Hawaiian Luau style party to ring in the start of summer with big giveaways, music and more. The charity partner for Rocky Mountain Brew runs is Epic Experience who organizes outdoor adventures and camps in the mountains for adults with cancer.