Radio show host is also the man who conceived, built the Colorado Freedom Memorial

DENVER -- His face may not be familiar, but his voice sure is. He's Rick Crandall from Crusin' Oldies 1430 am.

Crandall is also the voice of appreciation for the men and women who put on the uniform and gave all for our country. "Could I have been equal to that? Would I have been equal to that. And for those who were there I have such great respect for that sacrifice," said Crandall.

Not only does Crandall talk the talk, but he walks the walk as well.

The Colorado Freedom Memorial's conception, construction, and yearly celebration is all Crandall.

It all started after he visited the Normandy American Cemetery in France, "Eighty percent of them, ninety percent of them never had a visit from home. Not only did they leave but nobody came to see them and at that moment I thought I've got to figure out someway to bring them home."

In a way, he did by building the Colorado Freedom Memorial. A place where all Coloradans who were killed in action, 6,208, will forever be remembered. "I come out here a lot when no one is here just because it is such an amazing place," Crandall said.

Perhaps it was best said by a gold star mother of a soldier who's name is on the wall. Finally, there is a place where she can leave her tears.

