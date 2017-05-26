Suspected vandals photographed defacing rock wall at Deer Creek Canyon Park

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify two people who were photographed possibly vandalizing a rock wall at Deer Creek Canyon Park.

The sheriff’s office said said the alleged vandalism took place on the Plymouth Creek Trail just before 2 p.m. Sunday.

Recognize these 2 people? We'd like to talk to them after receiving these photos. Pls call 303-277-0211, ref case 17-12914 if you have info pic.twitter.com/72WZd2jEk3 — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) May 26, 2017

The photos sent to the sheriff’s office show a woman appearing to etch lettering into the rock wall as a man looks on.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 303-277-0211.