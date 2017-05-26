Pinpoint Weather Alert: Watches and Warnings In Effect

Suspected vandals photographed defacing rock wall at Deer Creek Canyon Park

Posted 11:43 am, May 26, 2017, by , Updated at 11:45AM, May 26, 2017

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify two people who were photographed possibly vandalizing a rock wall at Deer Creek Canyon Park.

The sheriff’s office said said the alleged vandalism took place on the Plymouth Creek Trail just before 2 p.m. Sunday.

The photos sent to the sheriff’s office show a woman appearing to etch lettering into the rock wall as a man looks on.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 303-277-0211.