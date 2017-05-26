Suspected vandals photographed defacing rock wall at Deer Creek Canyon Park

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify two people who were photographed possibly vandalizing a rock wall at Deer Creek Canyon Park.
The sheriff’s office said said the alleged vandalism took place on the Plymouth Creek Trail just before 2 p.m. Sunday.
The photos sent to the sheriff’s office show a woman appearing to etch lettering into the rock wall as a man looks on.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 303-277-0211.
39.534935 -105.157095