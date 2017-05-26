Ohio pit bull set to be euthanized becomes police dog

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A dog in Ohio was close to being put down in a shelter has become a police dog for an Ohio police department.

The 2-year-old dog, Leonard, is the first pit bull to be certified as a police dog in Ohio, WTTE reports.

Leonard was set to be euthanized at the Union County Humane Society after the staff found him to be “aggressive, and not suitable for adoption.”

But the humane society’s director, Jim Alloway, who has a background in working with police dogs, thought he would be perfect for law enforcement.

After some training, he is officially on duty with the Clay Township Police Department.

“He showed everything he needed to do law enforcement. The only thing this dog does is find narcotics. He doesn’t track, he doesn’t apprehend people, he doesn’t bite he doesn’t have any aggression training, he doesn’t find lost articles. He finds narcotics,” Clay Township Police Chief Terry Mitchell told WTOL.

When Leonard is not on duty, he stays with the chief.

“Now he’s our bud,” Chief Mitchell said. “Everyone on the department loves him. It’s been nothing but good.”