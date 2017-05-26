× New parking app may help Denver drivers avoid fines

DENVER — A new app called “Parkmobile” aims to make parking in Denver’s city-owned lots a bit easier and potentially a lot cheaper.

In an interview posted on the company’s website, a spokesperson for Denver Public Works explained the benefits of downloading the app.

“This new technology will allow people to park, pay via their mobile device, and not be required to stop or wait in line at a pay station. We are excited to provide this new mobile payment option that provides greater customer service to our residents and visitors so they can get to and from their destinations more efficiently,” she said.

The app will also send an alert to your smartphone when the time you paid for is about to expire, cutting the chances you’ll be fined for overstaying your unpaid welcome.

Parkmobile says their services have been used by over 6 million people in more than 2,000 locations.

Parkmobile serves over 250 cities and is available at the following locations in Denver:

Acme Lot – 1430 14th Street

Auraria Lot – 1310 Larimer Street

Bannock Lot – 1345 North Bannock Street

Chestnut Lot – 2004 Chestnut Place

Firehouse Lot – 1322 Blake Street

North Elati Lot – 1395 N. Elati Street (nights and weekends only)

South Elati Lot – 1309 North Elati Street

The Parkmobile service isn’t free. Transaction fees vary but the fee for parking in Denver is 35 cents.