Man accidentally drives into sinkhole caused by water main break

DENVER -- An Uber driver accidentally drove into a sinkhole that was caused by a water main break early Friday morning, Denver Water said.

The 12-inch pipe broke about 1 a.m. at West 13th Avenue and Tennyson Street, opening a large sinkhole in the road.

The driver thought he was driving through a puddle after overnight rain, but instead went into the 6-foot-deep sinkhole. The vehicle is likely a total loss.

The driver, who did not have any passengers, was not injured.

Denver Water said 12 homes in the area were without service but hoped to have it restored by 8 a.m. Road repairs likely will take all day.

The cause of the break is under investigation, but it's likely because of age, cohesiveness or water flow temperature.