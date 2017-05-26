Grilling for Memorial Day

Chef Nick Keller from Rusty Bucket gives us some ideas for Memorial Day.
Jalapeno relish
Pickled jalapenos 2 cups
Red pepper 1 cup
Red onion Caramelized 2 cups
Sugar 1 tsp
Salt and Pepper TT
Parsley
Sauté red onions until sugars start to come out and caramelize, then we will dice the onions, jalapenos, and red pepper and mix together. Last we add the salt, pepper and parsley.
Coney Dogs
Chili 2 oz
Shredded cheddar cheese 2 oz
Dijon mustard 2 tbl
Diced white onion 1 tbl
Double Bacon Cheddar Burger
Ingredients:
- 8-oz. Bacon Burger Ball
- 1 Burger Bun
- 1-oz Sharp Cheddar
- 1 Tablespoon Roasted Garlic Aioli
- 1/2 -oz. Lettuce
- 1 Tomato
- 2 Pieces Bacon
- 1-oz. Caramelized Onion
- Seasoned Fries
Directions:
Season the burger ball with steak dust and cook on the flat top until it is cooked to the desired temperature, making sure not to press any of the juices out of the burger. Toast a burger bun and on the top place the aioli, lettuce, and tomato. Heat the onions on the flat top and place on the burger. Top the onions with 2 pieces of bacon and cheddar cheese. Place a bowl on top of the burger and steam cheese until it is completely melted. Place the burger on the bottom bun and serve on an oval with seasoned fries.
Bacon Burger
Ingredients:
- 10 pounds ground beef
- 2 ½ pounds ground bacon
Directions:
Place bacon in the freezer until frozen. Chop the bacon and place it in the food processor and pulse until it is finely ground. Mix the ground beef and ground bacon together and portion to 8-oz. Place on a parchment lined sheet tray and wrap tightly until ready to use.
Roasted Garlic Aioli
Ingredients:
- 4 cups mayonnaise
- ¼ cup Dijon mustard
- ¼ cup roasted garlic puree
- 1 Tablespoon of salt and pepper
Directions:
Mix all ingredients until they are completely incorporated. Place into a container, date and refrigerate.
Midwestern “Super” Dogs
Jalapeno Ketchup
Roasted jalapeno 1ea or to taste
Ketchup 2 cup
Garlic puree 1 tsp
Salt and pepper TT
Roast jalapeno over open flame, cool quickly then peel off all charred skin and take out seeds, dice very small and mix in with ketchup and garlic puree.
Pineapple Mustard
Grilled pineapple chopped small
Yellow mustard
Salt and pepper TT
Honey 2 tsp
Clean pineapple, grill for a couple minutes then chop very small, mix with rest of ingredients.
Potato chips crushed TT