Grilling for Memorial Day

Chef Nick Keller from Rusty Bucket gives us some ideas for Memorial Day.

Jalapeno relish

Pickled jalapenos 2 cups

Red pepper 1 cup

Red onion Caramelized 2 cups

Sugar 1 tsp

Salt and Pepper TT

Parsley

Sauté red onions until sugars start to come out and caramelize, then we will dice the onions, jalapenos, and red pepper and mix together. Last we add the salt, pepper and parsley.

Double Bacon Burger

1.25 pounds of bacon

5 pound of ground beef

Chop bacon and blend until small pieces then mix with beef until incorporated.

Roasted Garlic aioli

2 cups Mayo

2 tble Dijon

2 tble Rsted Garlic

Salt and pepper TT

Olive oil 1 tsp

Roast garlic in foil with oil and salt and pepper. Then puree and mix with all ingredients.

Coney Dogs

Chili 2 oz

Shredded cheddar cheese 2 oz

Dijon mustard 2 tbl

Diced white onion 1 tbl

Double Bacon Cheddar Burger

Ingredients:

8-oz. Bacon Burger Ball

1 Burger Bun

1-oz Sharp Cheddar

1 Tablespoon Roasted Garlic Aioli

1/2 -oz. Lettuce

1 Tomato

2 Pieces Bacon

1-oz. Caramelized Onion

Seasoned Fries

Directions:

Season the burger ball with steak dust and cook on the flat top until it is cooked to the desired temperature, making sure not to press any of the juices out of the burger. Toast a burger bun and on the top place the aioli, lettuce, and tomato. Heat the onions on the flat top and place on the burger. Top the onions with 2 pieces of bacon and cheddar cheese. Place a bowl on top of the burger and steam cheese until it is completely melted. Place the burger on the bottom bun and serve on an oval with seasoned fries.

Bacon Burger

Ingredients:

10 pounds ground beef

2 ½ pounds ground bacon

Directions:

Place bacon in the freezer until frozen. Chop the bacon and place it in the food processor and pulse until it is finely ground. Mix the ground beef and ground bacon together and portion to 8-oz. Place on a parchment lined sheet tray and wrap tightly until ready to use.

Roasted Garlic Aioli

Ingredients:

4 cups mayonnaise

¼ cup Dijon mustard

¼ cup roasted garlic puree

1 Tablespoon of salt and pepper

Directions:

Mix all ingredients until they are completely incorporated. Place into a container, date and refrigerate.

Midwestern “Super” Dogs

Jalapeno Ketchup

Roasted jalapeno 1ea or to taste

Ketchup 2 cup

Garlic puree 1 tsp

Salt and pepper TT

Roast jalapeno over open flame, cool quickly then peel off all charred skin and take out seeds, dice very small and mix in with ketchup and garlic puree.

Pineapple Mustard

Grilled pineapple chopped small

Yellow mustard

Salt and pepper TT

Honey 2 tsp

Clean pineapple, grill for a couple minutes then chop very small, mix with rest of ingredients.

Potato chips crushed TT