Good Samaritans who helped victims in fiery, fatal crash speak out

DENVER -- People who stopped to help at a fatal, fiery crash in Denver spoke about the experience Friday.

The accident happened mid-morning Thursday on I-25 near 52nd Avenue and involved a dump truck and a car carrying four people. One died and three were injured and another was not hurt.

Veronika and her fiancé Gene won’t call themselves heroes. They say they were only doing what any one should have. They were right behind the dump truck and jeep when the crash happened. As flames engulfed the dump truck and car left hanging off the Jersey barrier, they stopped to help.

“I just started yelling for everyone to pull the hood off,” said Veronika Odnoralova.

“She was saying there’s a person in there we need to get them out,” said her fiancé, Gene Shvedov.

Veronika said a woman, blocked by the dump trucks hood was trying to get out of the driver’s side window on the car.

“As we pulled her out, pulled her away from the car, it exploded a little bit,” she said.

It took several people to carry the badly burned woman to safety.

“She was screaming. I was trying to figure out if there was more people in the car,” said Odnoralova.

There were three other people in the car, one made it out on his own, another woman, also badly burned rolled down this embankment and the third person died in the flames.

Veronika focused on keeping the woman she pulled out awake and calm.

“She kept screaming leave me alone, go in there, leave me alone go in there,” she said.

“I just told her like, there’s other people by the car, I’m going to take care of you and help is coming. That’s all I could tell her,” said Odnoralova.

Despite their heroics, they are left feeling remorse for the man who died.

“I feel like maybe if I was more courageous and went into the car there was more I could have done more. I thank God everyday for the precious lives we have and just appreciate it cause it can change in the blink of an eye,” said Shvedov.

Police have not identified the man who died in the crash and are still investigating the cause. ​