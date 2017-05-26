× Firefighters find missing kitten hidden in furniture

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A missing kitten was the focus of an investigation by the Poudre Fire Authority in Fort Collins Friday. After a homeowner called firefighters out to help rescue her pet, which she thought had fallen down the dryer vent.

Crews from Engine 2 arrived at the residence Friday morning to help search for the missing kitten.

Luckily “Cleo” was not found in the dryer vent.

Instead, a quick search of the house revealed the small animal had, in fact, wedged herself between the couch cushions.

The Poudre Fire Authority posted an image of “Cleo” on Facebook, showing the “couch kitten” safe in her rescuer’s arms, along with a nice, “Happy Friday, everyone!”