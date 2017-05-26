× Credit card thieves hit nearly 70 Chipotle, Pizzeria Locale restaurants around Colorado

DENVER — If you recently used your credit card to pay for food at either Chipotle or Pizzeria Locale, thieves may have gotten their hands on your financial information.

According to a press release from Chipotle Mexican Grill, cyber security firms, law enforcement and payment card networks were all involved in an investigation into a breach of customers’ payment card security.

Malware designed to access financial data from cards used by consumers was detected at certain Chipotle and Pizzeria Locale restaurants between March 24 and April 18, 2017.

According to the statement, the malware searched for track data which sometimes has cardholder name, card number, expiration date, and internal verification code which can all be potentially read from the magnetic stripe of a payment card.

The company said that “there is no indication that other customer information” may have been accessed.

So what does that mean for Chipotle or Pizzeria Locale lovers who may have used a card at an affected location?

The company says that if a customer used a card during that time frame, the cardholder “should remain vigilant to the possibility of fraud by reviewing their payment card statements for any unauthorized activity.”

The company says the malware has been removed and they are looking for ways to step up cyber-security at their restaurants.

Colorado restaurants affected by the breach are listed below along with the dates the malware was detected at that particular location:

Arvada

8797 Wadsworth Blvd. 80003: 3/25/2017–4/8/2017

5324 Wadsworth Blvd. 80002: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

12550 West 64th Avenue 80004: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

Aurora

6710 S. Cornerstar Way, Unit A 80016: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

4205 S. Buckley Rd. 80013: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

3455 North Salida St. 80011: 3/27/2017–4/18/2017

24100 E. Commons Ave., Suite 101 80016: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

15280 E. Illiff Ave. 80014: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

13700 E. Colfax Ave.: 80011 3/24/2017–4/18/2017

1205 S. Havana Unit A: 80012 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

Boulder

919 Pearl St. 80302: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

1650 28th St., #1224, Building 2E 80301: 3/24/2017–4/18/2017

Castle Rock

5642 Allen Wy., Space 104 80104: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

Centennial

20209 E. Smoky Hill Rd., Unit C 80015: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

12073 E Arapahoe Rd, Unit 160 80111: 4/11/2017–4/18/2017

Colorado Springs

895 North Academy 80909: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

7818 North Academy 80920: 3/24/2017–4/18/2017

5102 North Nevada Ave., Bldg A, Ste #170 80918: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

5079 North Academy 80918: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

3026 New Center Point 80922: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

2130 Southgate Rd. Suite 100: 80906 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

17 South Tejon 80903: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

1370 W. Garden of the Gods Rd. 80907: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

Commerce City

5988 Dahila St. 80022: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

Denver

820 S. Monaco St. Unit 1B 80224: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

745 Colorado Blvd. 80206: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

7400 East 29th Ave. 80207: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

7350 E. Hampden Ave. 80231: 3/24/2017–4/18/2017

550 Broadway, Unit A 80203: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

3600 W. 32nd Ave. 80211: 4/3/2017–4/18/2017

333 E. Alameda 80209: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

2760 S Colorado Blvd. Unit M 80222: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

2500 E. Colfax Ave. 80206: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

2300 S. Parker Road, Unit B 80247: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

1644 East Evans 80210: 3/24/2017–4/18/2017

1600 California St. #7 80202: 4/11/2017–4/18/2017

1480 16th St. 80202: 3/28/2017–4/18/2017

Steele St. 80206: 3/24/2017–4/18/2017

Englewood

8255 South Chester St., Suite 100 80112: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

333 W. Hampden Ave., #110 80110: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

Federal Heights

10320 Federal Blvd. #100 80260: 3/24/2017–4/18/2017

Greenwood Village

8000 E. Belleview Ave. 80111: 3/25/2017–4/13/2017

S. Yosemite Street, Unit D 80111: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

Highlands Ranch

2209 W. Wildcat Reserve Pkwy. Suite 1A 80129: 3/25/2017–4/13/2017

Lafayette

548 W. South Boulder Rd., Unit D 80026: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

Lakewood

7355 W. Colfax Avenue, Suite 103 80214 3/24/2017–4/18/2017

355 S. Wadsworth Blvd.80226: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

3170 S. Wadsworth Blvd. 80227: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

145 Union Blvd., Unit 103 80228: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

14255 West Colfax Avenue, Unit A 80401: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

Littleton

9500 Heritage Hills Circle #700 80124: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

8501 W. Bowles Ave., 2020 80123: 3/27/2017–4/18/2017

8100 W. Crestline Ave, Unit A1 80123: 3/25/2017–4/8/2017

7515 University Blvd. 80122: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

5699 S. Broadway 80121: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

12512 W. Ken Caryl Ave, Unit C 80127: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

Lone Tree

8515 Park Meadows Center Dr., Ste 3001, Space #252 80124: 3/27/2017–4/18/2017

Longmont

1708 Main Street 80501: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

1100 Ken Pratt Blvd. Suite B 80501: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

Louisville

375 S. McCaslin Blvd. Unit D 80027: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

Loveland

1569 Fall River Dr. 80538: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

1425 W. Eisenhower Blvd. 80537: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

Parker

18701 E. Main St. 80134: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

18320 Cottonwood Dr. 80138: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

Thornton

951 E. 120th Ave., Suite A 80233: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

815 Thornton Parkway 80229: 4/12/2017–4/18/2017

Westminster

5160 W. 120th Ave., Unit B 80020: 3/25/2017–4/13/2017

Wheat Ridge

3294-A YOUNGFIELD ST. 80033: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017