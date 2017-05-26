Credit card thieves hit nearly 70 Chipotle, Pizzeria Locale restaurants around Colorado
DENVER — If you recently used your credit card to pay for food at either Chipotle or Pizzeria Locale, thieves may have gotten their hands on your financial information.
According to a press release from Chipotle Mexican Grill, cyber security firms, law enforcement and payment card networks were all involved in an investigation into a breach of customers’ payment card security.
Malware designed to access financial data from cards used by consumers was detected at certain Chipotle and Pizzeria Locale restaurants between March 24 and April 18, 2017.
According to the statement, the malware searched for track data which sometimes has cardholder name, card number, expiration date, and internal verification code which can all be potentially read from the magnetic stripe of a payment card.
The company said that “there is no indication that other customer information” may have been accessed.
So what does that mean for Chipotle or Pizzeria Locale lovers who may have used a card at an affected location?
The company says that if a customer used a card during that time frame, the cardholder “should remain vigilant to the possibility of fraud by reviewing their payment card statements for any unauthorized activity.”
The company says the malware has been removed and they are looking for ways to step up cyber-security at their restaurants.
Colorado restaurants affected by the breach are listed below along with the dates the malware was detected at that particular location:
Arvada
8797 Wadsworth Blvd. 80003: 3/25/2017–4/8/2017
5324 Wadsworth Blvd. 80002: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
12550 West 64th Avenue 80004: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
Aurora
6710 S. Cornerstar Way, Unit A 80016: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
4205 S. Buckley Rd. 80013: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
3455 North Salida St. 80011: 3/27/2017–4/18/2017
24100 E. Commons Ave., Suite 101 80016: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
15280 E. Illiff Ave. 80014: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
13700 E. Colfax Ave.: 80011 3/24/2017–4/18/2017
1205 S. Havana Unit A: 80012 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
Boulder
919 Pearl St. 80302: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
1650 28th St., #1224, Building 2E 80301: 3/24/2017–4/18/2017
Castle Rock
5642 Allen Wy., Space 104 80104: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
Centennial
20209 E. Smoky Hill Rd., Unit C 80015: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
12073 E Arapahoe Rd, Unit 160 80111: 4/11/2017–4/18/2017
Colorado Springs
895 North Academy 80909: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
7818 North Academy 80920: 3/24/2017–4/18/2017
5102 North Nevada Ave., Bldg A, Ste #170 80918: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
5079 North Academy 80918: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
3026 New Center Point 80922: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
2130 Southgate Rd. Suite 100: 80906 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
17 South Tejon 80903: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
1370 W. Garden of the Gods Rd. 80907: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
Commerce City
5988 Dahila St. 80022: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
Denver
820 S. Monaco St. Unit 1B 80224: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
745 Colorado Blvd. 80206: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
7400 East 29th Ave. 80207: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
7350 E. Hampden Ave. 80231: 3/24/2017–4/18/2017
550 Broadway, Unit A 80203: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
3600 W. 32nd Ave. 80211: 4/3/2017–4/18/2017
333 E. Alameda 80209: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
2760 S Colorado Blvd. Unit M 80222: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
2500 E. Colfax Ave. 80206: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
2300 S. Parker Road, Unit B 80247: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
1644 East Evans 80210: 3/24/2017–4/18/2017
1600 California St. #7 80202: 4/11/2017–4/18/2017
1480 16th St. 80202: 3/28/2017–4/18/2017
Steele St. 80206: 3/24/2017–4/18/2017
Englewood
8255 South Chester St., Suite 100 80112: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
333 W. Hampden Ave., #110 80110: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
Federal Heights
10320 Federal Blvd. #100 80260: 3/24/2017–4/18/2017
Greenwood Village
8000 E. Belleview Ave. 80111: 3/25/2017–4/13/2017
S. Yosemite Street, Unit D 80111: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
Highlands Ranch
2209 W. Wildcat Reserve Pkwy. Suite 1A 80129: 3/25/2017–4/13/2017
Lafayette
548 W. South Boulder Rd., Unit D 80026: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
Lakewood
7355 W. Colfax Avenue, Suite 103 80214 3/24/2017–4/18/2017
355 S. Wadsworth Blvd.80226: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
3170 S. Wadsworth Blvd. 80227: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
145 Union Blvd., Unit 103 80228: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
14255 West Colfax Avenue, Unit A 80401: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
Littleton
9500 Heritage Hills Circle #700 80124: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
8501 W. Bowles Ave., 2020 80123: 3/27/2017–4/18/2017
8100 W. Crestline Ave, Unit A1 80123: 3/25/2017–4/8/2017
7515 University Blvd. 80122: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
5699 S. Broadway 80121: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
12512 W. Ken Caryl Ave, Unit C 80127: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
Lone Tree
8515 Park Meadows Center Dr., Ste 3001, Space #252 80124: 3/27/2017–4/18/2017
Longmont
1708 Main Street 80501: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
1100 Ken Pratt Blvd. Suite B 80501: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
Louisville
375 S. McCaslin Blvd. Unit D 80027: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
Loveland
1569 Fall River Dr. 80538: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
1425 W. Eisenhower Blvd. 80537: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
Parker
18701 E. Main St. 80134: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
18320 Cottonwood Dr. 80138: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
Thornton
951 E. 120th Ave., Suite A 80233: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017
815 Thornton Parkway 80229: 4/12/2017–4/18/2017
Westminster
5160 W. 120th Ave., Unit B 80020: 3/25/2017–4/13/2017
Wheat Ridge
3294-A YOUNGFIELD ST. 80033: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017