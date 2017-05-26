Colorado Memorial Day Weekend getaway guide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KWGN-TV -- If you're looking to get away this holiday weekend but still don't know where to go, don't worry! We've got you covered. The Channel 2 News team has some fantastic suggestions that are Unique 2 Colorado!

For nearly eight years, Channel 2's Kevin Torres has traveled to every part of our state; from the Eastern Plains to the Western Slope and all points in between!

So here (for your traveling pleasure) is Kevin's 'Unique 2 Colorado: Memorial Day Weekend Travel Guide':

CRESTED BUTTE



This community is simply amazing! Crested Butte is a 4-hour drive from Denver. You just follow US-285 South until you hit US-50 West into Gunnison, then just hop up north to Crested Butte.

Crested Butte is known as 'The Last Great Colorado Ski Town'. But even once the snow has melted, Crested Butte bursts to life with all sorts of summer fun! Activities in town include: backpacking, rock climbing and whitewater rafting. Also, don't forget mountain biking! Crested Butte claims to have launched that sport.

However, Crested Butte's main draw for summer tourists is wildflowers! After all, the town is known as the 'Wildflower Capital of Colorado'.

More info:

Visit Crested Butte

Crested Butte Mountain Resort

Crested Butte News

SILVERTON

Silverton is the place to be if you're looking to escape crowds. This community is located in San Juan County (which is Colorado's least populated county).

But less is more here! Especially when it comes to the amount of space you have to explore some of Colorado's incredible hiking trails and camping spots throughout this stunning mountain scenery.

More info:

Visit Silverton

Colorado's Silverton Page

Silverton Standard Newspaper

AMERICAN BASIN

Of all the views I've seen in Colorado, one of the best was from atop American Basin! I got to visit it for the first time in the summer of 2016 and I still think about it to this day! It's one of the most stunning sights you'll ever see (I promise).

In order to get there, head to Lake City. It's about a five hour drive from Denver. Once you're near, Cinnamon Pass Road will lead you to the basin.

In the summer months, American Basin pops will wildflowers. It's certainly one of the most stunning areas of the San Juans!

More info:

Hiking information from 14ers.com

Visit Lake City

Editor's Note: If you have a unique spot in Colorado for Channel 2's Kevin Torres to check out, message him on Facebook or e-mail him at kevin.torres@kwgn.com