Ariana Grande to give benefit concert in Manchester to raise money for attack victims

MANCHESTER, England — Pop singer Ariana Grande said Friday she will return to Manchester, England, the site of this week’s deadly attack, and perform a benefit concert.

The bombing at the Manchester Arena happened at the end of a concert Grande was performing on Monday night. It killed 22 people and injured 59 others.

“There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better,” Grande wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.

“However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way.”

Grande praised her fans for how they handed the situation, saying they have “been more inspiring and made me more proud than you’ll ever know.”

The benefit concert will raise money for the victims and their families. Details and a date for the concert will be released at a later date.

“We will never be able to understand why events like this take place because it is not in our nature, which is why we shouldn’t recoil,” Grande wrote.

“We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win.”