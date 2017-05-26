Another threat of severe weather across metro area heading into holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Another cold front will bring a slight risk for severe thunderstorms on Friday afternoon from Denver to Boulder to Fort Collins to Greeley and across all of the eastern Plains.

The primary threat will be large hail, but there’s also a chance for high wind, lightning and a tornado.

Temperatures will rise into the low 70s across the Front Range heading into the Memorial Day weekend.

There will be a 40 percent chance of rain, thunderstorms and snow above 10,000 feet in the mountains, with highs primarily in the 40s and 50s. Winds will kick up in the afternoon.

There’s a 60 percent of rain, thunderstorms and fog on Saturday, but Sunday will be much drier and warmer with only a 10 percent chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

The weather pattern starts to dry out on Memorial Day with only a 10 percent chance for an isolated storm.

