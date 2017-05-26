× 20-year-old man arrested in 17-month-old’s death in Rocky Ford

ROCKY FORD, Colo. — A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the death of an 17-month-old girl in Rocky Ford, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Friday.

Ryan Casias, the boyfriend of the victim’s mother, is being held on suspicion of child abuse resulting death, the CBI said.

Officers with the Rocky Ford Police Department were called the home in southeast Colorado on Saturday where they found Jayleianna Trujillo unresponsive. She was taken to a hospital but later died, the CBI said.

Casias was booked into the Otero County Jail and is being held on a $150,000 bond. He made his first court appearance on Friday morning.

The investigation by the CBI, the Rocky Ford Police Department and the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office into the death is ongoing. The cause of the girl’s death has not been released.