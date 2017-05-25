Get ready to be inspired to be a hero, ladies! After more than 75 years in the making, Wonder Woman is hitting the big screen! It arrives in theaters June 2nd, but we want to give one lucky winner the chance to go to the advanced screening on Tuesday, May 30 at 7 PM at the Regal Continental located off I-25 and Hampden. The ticket giveaway also includes an awesome Wonder Woman prize pack. Enter to win on the Colorado's Best Contest page.
Win Tickets to an Advanced Screening of Wonder Woman
