Water World will open Sunday due to weather

FEDERAL HEIGHTS — Water World will delay its opening until Sunday, due to a cold front making its way towards the metro area. Initially the theme park wanted to open its doors for the season on Saturday.

Memorial Day Weekend is a big weekend for Water World. Typically, it’ll open on Saturday and stay open for business through Labor Day.

If the weather doesn’t improve by Sunday though, Water World might wait until Monday to open up.

Regardless, the staff isn’t concerned. Instead, the park’s employees have been focusing their time on fine tuning the park and adding new features to rides.

“Even though the weather didn’t cooperate, we’re ready to go!,” said Joann Cortez, spokesperson for Water World. “Opening Water World means summer is right around the corner. The day we open summer begins.”

To learn more about what Water World has in store this season, select ‘play’ on the video above to watch Kevin Torres‘ ‘Unique 2 Colorado‘ segment.