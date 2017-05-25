× The new Channel 2 News achieves record growth in May

DENVER — Colorado’s Own Channel 2, Tribune Broadcasting’s Denver CW affiliate, made impressive gains in the May rating period, including double-digit growth in both the morning and 4 p.m. news.

From May ’16 to May ’17, Channel 2 News Daybreak grew 11 percent to beat both KMGH and KCNC from 6-7 a.m.; Channel 2 News at 4 p.m. grew 61 percent to beat KMGH; and Channel 2 News at 7 p.m. grew 11 percent to beat KMGH at 6 p.m.

This growth is a trend for KWGN over the last several months.

In the key Adults 25-54 demographic, November ’16 to May ’17, Mon.-Fri. ratings for Channel 2 Daybreak grew by 25 percent; Channel 2 News at 4 p.m. grew by 24 percent; and Channel 2 News at 7 p.m. grew by 2 percent.

“Exciting things are happening at Channel 2 News with the launch of our new Colorado set and the return of veteran anchor Ernie Bjorkman,” said Joan Barrett, VP and General Manager of KWGN-TV. “We are very pleased to see such a positive and immediate growth for the new Channel 2 News.”

More: Introducing the new home for Channel 2: Look around our new studio

November through May, the combined ratings for all Channel 2 newscasts increased 17 percent. In the same period, KMGH newscasts decreased 17 percent, KCNC newscasts decreased 12 percent and KUSA newscasts decreased 3 percent.

“Viewers are recognizing that this is a newscast by, for, and about Colorado,” said Holly Gauntt, News Director of KDVR-TV. “Channel 2 News is Colorado’s first newscast, and it’s still the most unique.”