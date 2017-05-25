Summer of Fun Deal: Save $525 on Photo Booth Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today's Summer of Fun Deal is going to make your next special event even more memorable! It'll get you 38% off a photo booth rental for you next big event, whether it's a wedding, a corporate event, a bar mitzvah, or just a good old fashioned party. Dondrea Mills and Joseph Graves from Photo Booth Season joined us to show us how fun a photo booth can be!

So make your next special event even more memorable with a photo booth rental from Photo Booth Season. Save 38% by picking up a deal on our Colorado's Best Deals page. Instead of paying $1,375... you'll only pay $850!