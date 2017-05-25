Stop Wasting Water with Smart Sprinkler System

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Most of us have a smartphone, tablet and fitness tracker, so why not also make your sprinkler system smart? Upgrading will help make your life easier, and eliminate the large amount of water waste that traditional sprinkler systems create. Brian Ewing, Vice President of Sales for Rachio Smart Sprinkler, joined us this morning to tell us more.

Rachio has a special Memorial Day offer for our Colorado's Best viewers: If you buy a Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller, you get a $50 gift card. Don't forget to also check with your local water provider about rebates. To get your Rachio Smart Wi-Fi Sprinkler Controller, go to Rachio.com