Stepped-up Memorial Day weekend DUI enforcement begins Friday

DENVER — Celebrating the unofficial beginning of summer could end up being a big cost during the Memorial Day weekend.

Law enforcement across the state will be on high alert watching out for drunk drivers.

“The Heat is On” DUI enforcement campaign begins Friday with 96 law enforcement agencies taking part, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The stepped-up enforcement lasts through Tuesday. Last year, 372 impaired drivers were arrested for DUI during the Memorial Day enforcement period and one person was killed in an alcohol-related crash.

“Even a couple drinks can impair a person’s ability to drive,” said Col. Scott Hernandez, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “While it’s easy to focus on the fun and festivities over the Memorial Day weekend, if everyone takes a moment to plan a sober ride home, the roads will be much safer for everyone.”

The heightened enforcement is a collaborative effort conducted by CDOT, the Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement statewide.