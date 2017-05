× Section of C470 to close Thursday night

C-470 will close between University and Quebec Thursday night as CDOT adds more lanes. The highway will close between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. Drivers will be detoured onto County Line Road to get around the construction.

The work is part of the C-470 Express Lanes project, which adds three lanes between I-25 and Wadsworth. CDOT asks drivers to be cautious and watch for road crews in the area.