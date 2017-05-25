× Rollover crash on E470 at 88th Avenue kills one person

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — One person died in a rollover crash during on E470 at 88th Avenue during the evening commute Thursday.

The single vehicle crash happened on southbound E470. That side of the highway was closed during the investigation. There were significant delays at that location.

Officials urged people traveling on southbound E470 to exit the highway at 120th, 104th or 96th avenues.

A Colorado State Patrol spokesperson said there were four people in the vehicle that crashed.

There was no word on additional injuries.