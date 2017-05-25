× Report was wrong: No bodies found at Everest South Col

MOUNT EVEREST – The original report from Seven Summit Treks that they found four deceased climbers at Camp 4/South Col are now saying it was a mistake.

Mountaineer Alan Arnette reported on his blog today that he spoke with key sources including Mingma Sherpa, Managing Director at Seven Summit Trek, who provided the original information to Rajan Pokhrel at the Himalayan Times where it was first published.

Arnette also said, “Longtime Everest climber and guide Willie Benegas, of the Benegas Brothers contacted me from the South Col and said no new bodies.”

Arnette goes on to say, “While all this has created worldwide headlines, I am grateful there are no new deaths to report in addition to the current six.”

“The other good news is that the mistaken report has generated a conversation about the experience of climbers and the qualification of guides. And that is a good subject to further explore,” said Arnette.