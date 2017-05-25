Planned Parenthood shooter again deemed incompetent to stand trial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Robert Dear, the man accused of killing three people in the Nov. 27, 2015 shooting at the Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs, was once again deemed incompetent to stand trial Thursday.

In a court appearance that lasted less than ten minutes, Dear was also ordered back to a state hospital for a 90-day review period.

Dear admitted to killing three people and injuring nine others in the shooting over the Thanksgiving weekend.

In May 2016, Fourth Judicial District Chief Judge Gilbert Martinez found Dear was not mentally capable of participating in and understanding the case.

Psychologists concluded Dear suffers from a delusional disorder, and Martinez agreed. Dear was sent to the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo for treatment.

At a court appearance, Dear had outbursts in which he called himself “guilty” and a “warrior for babies.”

Dear is accused of killing University of Colorado-Colorado Springs officer Garrett Swasey and two others. The 15 clinic employees survived.

Dear was charged with 179 counts, including murder, attempted murder and assault.

Lead Colorado Springs police Det. Jerry Schiffelbei testified in May 2016 that Dear believed “the feds were after him” since he called a radio station after federal agents raided the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas, on Feb. 28, 1993.