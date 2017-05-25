Watch live: ‘Daybreak’
Watch live: ‘Good Day Colorado’
Live video: SkyFOX over rush-hour traffic

One person critically injured in east Denver shooting

Posted 5:32 am, May 25, 2017, by , Updated at 05:49AM, May 25, 2017

DENVER -- A man was taken to a hospital after being shot several times early Thursday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened about 4 a.m. in front of the Hidden Brook apartment complex in the 1300 block of Xenia Street.

The man, who was not identified, was shot  up to five times and was in critical condition.

Police believe a group of people followed the man before the shooting.

No suspect descriptions were released. Police are investigating what led to the shooting.